NOTICE TO CREDITORS
the lauretta a. bradley
revocable trust
In the matter of THE LAURETTA A. BRADLEY REVOCABLE TRUST Date of Birth: January 2, 1933.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Lauretta A. Bradley, who lived at 6284 Martin Drive, Durand, MI 48429, died on August 6, 2022.
Creditors of the Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Randall J. Bradley, Successor Trustee, at 4419 South West La Paloma Dr., Palm City, Florida 34990, within 4 months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 12, 2022
RANDALL J. BRADLEY
Successor Trustee
4419 South West La Paloma Dr.
Palm City, FL 34990
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney for Trustee
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: August 17, 2022
