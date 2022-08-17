NOTICE TO CREDITORS

the lauretta a. bradley

revocable trust

In the matter of THE LAURETTA A. BRADLEY REVOCABLE TRUST Date of Birth: January 2, 1933.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Lauretta A. Bradley, who lived at 6284 Martin Drive, Durand, MI 48429, died on August 6, 2022.

Creditors of the Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Randall J. Bradley, Successor Trustee, at 4419 South West La Paloma Dr., Palm City, Florida 34990, within 4 months of the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 12, 2022

RANDALL J. BRADLEY

Successor Trustee

4419 South West La Paloma Dr.

Palm City, FL 34990

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney for Trustee

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: August 17, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.