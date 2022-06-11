Owosso Charter Township
Planning Commission
Notice of Public Hearing
The Owosso Charter Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on June 30, 2022, at the Township Hall at 410 S. Delaney Road. At the public hearing, the Planning Commission shall consider the following:
An amendment to Articles 5 and 6 of the townships zoning ordinance to revise standards for temporary buildings and structures, clarify accessory structure setback requirements, alter the limits for accessory structure size in the R-1 zoning district, and create new standards for accessory structure building materials and building permits.
Requested by: Owosso Township Planning Commission
Members of the public are invited to attend if they wish. Anyone wishing to comment on this request but are unable to attend the meeting may send their comments to Owosso Charter Township Planning Commission, 410 S. Delaney Road, Owosso, MI 48867. Copies of the proposed amendment are available by contacting the Township Zoning Administrator, Jason Ball at ROWE Professional Services Company (810) 341-7500.
Publish: June 11, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.