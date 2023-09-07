PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S TRUST ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Grace A. Green, Deceased Date of Birth: May 15, 1930.
Name of Trust: Grace A. Green Living Trust dated May 3, 1990
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Grace A. Green, died August 13, 2023.
There is no probate estate.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to Karen H. Batora and Charles D. Green, Trustees, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Karen H. Batora and Charles D. Green,
c/o Jack S. Couzens, Couzens, Lansky
Trustee
39395 W. Twelve Mile Road, Suite 200
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Couzens, Lansky, Fealk, Ellis, Roeder & Lazar, P.C.
Jack S. Couzens II P12274
Attorney at Law
39395 W. Twelve Mile Road, Suite 200 Farmington Hills, Michigan 48331
Telephone No. (248) 489-8600
Publish: September 7, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.