PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S TRUST ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Grace A. Green, Deceased Date of Birth: May 15, 1930.

Name of Trust: Grace A. Green Living Trust dated May 3, 1990

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Grace A. Green, died August 13, 2023.

There is no probate estate.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to Karen H. Batora and Charles D. Green, Trustees, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Karen H. Batora and Charles D. Green,

c/o Jack S. Couzens, Couzens, Lansky

Trustee

39395 W. Twelve Mile Road, Suite 200

Farmington Hills, MI 48331

Couzens, Lansky, Fealk, Ellis, Roeder & Lazar, P.C.

Jack S. Couzens II P12274

Attorney at Law

39395 W. Twelve Mile Road, Suite 200 Farmington Hills, Michigan 48331

Telephone No. (248) 489-8600

Publish: September 7, 2023

