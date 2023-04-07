REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES OF APRIL 3, 2023
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Becky Smith.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Chuck Kerridge; Mike White.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Granger seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda 3. Excuse Becky Smith from the April 3, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal reasons.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr, Sarrazin
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of March 20, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 3-10-23 through 3-23-23.
3. Excuse Becky Smith from the April 3, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal reasons. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
PUBLIC HEARING
Conduct a Public Hearing for April 3, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. to Receive Public Comments for Ordinance 23-04 Grass and Weeds. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:39 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Ordinance 23-04 Grass and Weed.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:39 p.m.
There was no discussion.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:40 p.m. and return to the regular
session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:40 p.m.
Conduct a Public Hearing for April 3, 2023 at 7:10 p.m. to Receive Public Comments for Ordinance 23-03 Snow and Ice Removal. Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to leave regular council session at 7:41 p.m. and enter into public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Ordinance 23-03 Snow and Ice Removal.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:41 p.m.
There was no discussion.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to leave public hearing at 7:42 p.m. and return to the regular
session.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. Time was 7:42 p.m.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Ordinance 23-03 Snow and Ice Removal.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Ordinance 23-03 Snow and Ice Removal as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ORDINANCE NO. 23-03
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, CHAPTER 70 – STREETS, SIDEWALKS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES, ARTICLE II. STREETS, SECTION 70-45. CLEARING ICE AND SNOW, THEREOF.
THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN ORDAINS:
SECTION I. AMENDENT TO SECTION 70-45. CLEARING ICE AND SNOW, OF THE CITY CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, shall be as follows:
Sec. 70-45 Clearing ice, snow, dirt and debris.
(a) Prohibited deposits of snow, ice, dirt and debris. Property owners shall deposit snow, ice, dirt, debris or other obstructions from their parking lot and/or driveway within their own property. No person shall shovel or push by means of a plow or otherwise cause to be placed or deposited in or upon the traveled portion of any street or sidewalk or within any ditch or gutter in any public street or obstructing any fire hydrant any snow, ice, dirt or debris removed by him/her, or under his/her direction, from any private property or from any public property abutting any private property owned or occupied by him/her without first obtaining a permit to do so. The existence of any deposit of snow, ice, dirt or debris deposited by artificial means in the traveled portion of any street or sidewalk or within any ditch or gutter in any public street shall be prima facie evidence that the occupant of the abutting property closest thereto placed or deposited the ice, snow, dirt or debris there.
(b) Duty of owner to clear sidewalks. The owner of property abutting upon public sidewalks shall clear and keep the full width of such sidewalks clear of snow, ice, dirt, debris or obstructions of all kinds within 24 hours of the accumulation or placement of snow, ice, dirt, debris or other obstruction. For property owners within the DDA Boundary Limits with sidewalks extending from the property line to the curb, the property owner shall clear the inner five feet of the sidewalk closest to the property line and extending to the curb of any adjacent crosswalks, as well as maintaining a thirty-inch clear walkway to the curb in front of the property. If the owner fails to remove such snow, ice, dirt, debris or obstruction from the sidewalk within the time limited in this article for the removal of the same, the City may, after given providing a 24-hours’ warning violation notice, remove or contract for the removal of such ice, snow, dirt, debris or obstruction. Said warning violation notice may be either presented to the occupant of the premises or posted on the premises. The costs of any such notice and removal fees shall be assessed against the owner of the property.
(c) Clearing by City upon failure of owner to comply. Report of snow, ice, dirt or debris removals shall be made promptly to the Clerk by the Superintendent of Public Works, setting forth the names of the owner of each lot or parcel from the sidewalks of which snow, ice, dirt or debris has been removed, together with the expense thereof. Upon receiving such report, the Clerk shall give notice of such expense to the owner of the premises and demand payment thereof to include an additional $100 fee to cover the costs of publication, overhead and other expenses to the treasurer within 35 days. Such notice shall be given by first class mail sent to the last known address of the owner (as shown on the assessment roll of the City) or by publication. Where payment is not made within such time limit the Clerk shall report this fact to the Assessor who shall spread such amounts charged against the several persons or descriptions of real property chargeable therewith on the next tax roll for the collection of City taxes. The special assessment is subject to review after proper notice has been given as in all other cases of special assessments provided for by law. When confirmed, the assessment shall be a lien upon the lot, lots or premises the same as other special assessments, and the Council shall order the treasurer of the City to spread the amount, together with the penalty, upon the roll as a special assessment upon the lot, lots or premises. The assessment shall be collected in the same manner as other City taxes.
(d) Notice of requirements. The City Clerk shall on or before November 1 of each year give notice of requirements and provisions of this article by publishing a notice once a week for two successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the City.
(e) Schedule of fees. Fees and expenses levied under this ordinance shall be as established from time to time by City Council resolution.
SECTION 2. Severability.
This Ordinance and the several sections, sub-sections, paragraphs, clauses and parts thereof are hereby declared to be severable. If any part or clause thereof is declared or adjudged invalid by present or future legislation or decree, the balance of the Ordinance shall not be affected thereby.
SECTION 3. Conflicting Ordinances Repealed.
All Ordinances previously adopted and incorporated in the Code of the City of Corunna, Michigan, through codification procedures, or any existing Ordinances that are inconsistent with the provision of this Ordinance are hereby repealed, and in the case of inconsistencies, to the extent of such inconsistency, are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. Copies Available.
This Ordinance may be purchased or inspected in the City Clerk’s Offices, Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
SECTION 5. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall take effect pursuant to the Corunna City Charter, immediately upon publication hereof.
Consider Ordinance 23-04 Grass and Weeds.
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Ordinance 23-04 Grass and Weed as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ORDINANCE NO. 23-04
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, CHAPTER 82 – VEGITATION, ARTICLE III. GRASS AND WEEDS, SECTIONS 86-92, THEREOF.
THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN ORDAINS:
SECTION I. AMENDENT TO SECTIONS 82-86 thru 82-92, OF THE CITY CODE OF THE CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN, shall be as follows:
Sec. 82-86 Weed growth prohibited.
No person owning any premises shall permit or maintain on any such premises any growth of noxious weeds; nor any growth of grass or other rank vegetation to a greater height than six inches on the average; nor any accumulation of dead weeds, grass or brush on any lot less than one acre in size. On lots in excess of one acre in size, no person owning any premises shall permit or maintain within 50 feet from the edge of the street or property line, any growth of noxious weeds; nor any growth of grass or other rank vegetation to a greater height than six inches on the average; nor any accumulation of dead weeds, grass or brush. Noxious weeds shall include Canada thistle (Circium arvense), dodders (any species of Custcuta), mustards (charlock, black mustard and Indian mustard, species of Brassica or Sinapis), wild carrot (Daucus carota), bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis), perennial sowthistle (Sonchus arvensis), hoary alyssum (Berteroa incana), ragweed (ambrosia elatior 1.) and poison ivy (rhus toxicondendron), poison sumac (toxicondendron vernix).
Sec. 82-87 Duty of owner.
It shall be the duty of the owner of any premises within the City to cut and remove or destroy by lawful means all such noxious weeds and grass as often as may be necessary to comply with the provisions of § 82-86.
Sec. 82-88 Cutting by City upon failure of owner to comply.
If any person shall fail to comply with the provisions of § 82-87 by the specified time, the City may, after providing a 24-hour violation notice, the City Manager shall, through the Department of Public Works, cause all such grass and noxious weeds to be cut or destroyed upon lands of the person not complying with the provisions of this article. Said violation notice may be either presented to the occupant of the premises or posted on the premises. The costs of any such notice and removal fees shall be assessed against the owner of the property. The Director of the Department shall keep an accurate account of all expense incurred with respect to each parcel of land entered upon in carrying out the provisions of this article and shall make a sworn statement of the account and present it to the City Clerk Manager.
Sec. 82-89 Collection of costs from owner.
A copy of the sworn statement provided for in § 82-88, including an account of the costs incurred on each of the several descriptions or parcels of property, shall be transmitted to the City Treasurer. The City Treasurer shall add to all such accounts $300 an additional fee to cover the costs of publication, overhead and other expense, and collect the total amount as provided in § 1.12 of the Charter, and shall be a lien against the premises pursuant thereto. Notice shall be given by first class mail sent to the last known address of the owner (as shown on the assessment roll of the City) or by publication. Where payment is not made within such time limit the Clerk shall report this fact to the Assessor who shall spread such amounts charged against the several persons or descriptions of real property chargeable therewith on the next tax roll for the collection of City taxes.
Sec. 82-90 Notice of requirements.
The City Clerk shall on or before May 1 of each year give notice of requirements and provisions of this article by publishing a notice once a week for two successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the City.
Sec. 82-91 Exemptions.
Exempted from the provisions of this article are flower gardens, plots of shrubbery, vegetable gardens and small grain plots. An exemption under the terms of this section cannot be claimed unless the land has been cultivated and cared for in a manner appropriated to such exempt categories.
Sec. 82-92 Schedule of fees.
Fees and expenses levied under this ordinance shall be as established from time to time by City Council resolution.
SECTION 2. Severability.
This Ordinance and the several sections, sub-sections, paragraphs, clauses and parts thereof are hereby declared to be severable. If any part or clause thereof is declared or adjudged invalid by present or future legislation or decree, the balance of the Ordinance shall not be affected thereby.
SECTION 3. Conflicting Ordinances Repealed.
All Ordinances previously adopted and incorporated in the Code of the City of Corunna, Michigan, through codification procedures, or any existing Ordinances that are inconsistent with the provision of this Ordinance are hereby repealed, and in the case of inconsistencies, to the extent of such inconsistency, are hereby repealed.
SECTION 4. Copies Available.
This Ordinance may be purchased or inspected in the City Clerk’s Offices, Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
SECTION 5. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall take effect pursuant to the Corunna City Charter, immediately upon publication hereof.
Fire Hall Discussion.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor, discussed the issues that were presented in the past Corunna/Caledonia Fire Board meetings and asked for feedback from the councilmembers on the direction they feel is for the best for both communities. Mike Carr, Councilmember, asked to get more information on the plans that have been presented to the board before making any final decision. Joe Sawyer, City Manager, gave the council some history on the evolution of the Corunna/Caledonia Fire Department. No action taken.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 7:45 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Carr Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish: April 7, 2023
