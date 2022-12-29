Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement
Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on January 25, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information:
Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): Patrick William Walters, a single man
Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for lender and lender’s successors and/or assigns
Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Date of Mortgage: December 4, 2015
Date of Mortgage Recording: December 11, 2015
Amount claimed due on date of notice: $122,601.95
Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in Township of Shiawassee, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and described as: The East 1/2 of the East 40 acres of the South 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 7,
Town 6 North, Range 3 East, Shiawassee Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, EXCEPT the West 297 feet thereof,
ALSO EXCEPT beginning at a point which is North 89 degrees 42 minutes 25 seconds West, along the South line of said Section 7, Town 6 North, Range 3 East, Shiawassee Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, 366.02 feet and North 00 degrees 06 minutes 28 seconds East, 1029.26 feet from the South 1/4 corner of said Section 7; thence continuing North 00 degrees 06 minutes 28 seconds East, 285.02 feet; thence South 89 degrees 45 minutes 54 seconds East, 363.42 feet to a point on the North-South 1/4 line of said Section 7; thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 27 seconds West, along said North-South 1/4 line, 285.02 feet; thence North 89 degrees 45 minutes 54 seconds West, 364.00 feet to the point of beginning, and Together with a 66.00 foot wide easement for the purpose of ingress and egress, described as beginning at a point on the South line of said Section 7 which is North 89 degrees 42 minutes 25 seconds West, along said South line, 300.02 feet from the South 1/4 corner of said Section 7; thence continuing North 89 degrees 42 minutes 25 seconds West, along said South line, 66.00 feet; thence North 00 degrees 06 minutes 28 seconds East, 1029.26 feet; thence South 89 degrees 45 minutes 54 seconds East, 66.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 06 minutes 28 seconds West, 1029.32 feet to the point of beginning of said easement.
Common street address (if any): 497 E Garrison Rd, Owosso, MI 48867-9760
The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a; or, if the subject real property is used for agricultural purposes as defined by MCL 600.3240(16).
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period.
Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
This notice is from a debt collector.
Date of notice: December 22, 2022
Trott Law, P.C.
31440 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 145
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 642-2515
1484837
(12-22)(01-12)
Publish: December 22 and 29, 2022 and January 5 and 12, 2023
