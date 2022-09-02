VENICE TOWNSHIP

TOWNSHIP BOARD

NOTICE OF

ORDINANCE ADOPTION:

ORDINANCE TO ENACT A NEW

ORDINANCE TO REGULATE THE USE OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE

SEWERS AND DRAINS

On Monday, February 7, 2022, Venice Township (the “Township”) adopted Ordinance No. 2022-27-A, Ordinance to Enact a New Ordinance to Regulate the Use of Public and Private Sewers and Drains (the “Ordinance”).

The Ordinance regulates the use of public sewers in the Township, private wastewater disposal, conditions of service, building sewers and connections, regulations of discharges to the POTW, user permits, reporting and notice requirements, sampling, analysis and monitoring requirements, accidental discharges, upset and additional affirmative defenses, bypass, confidential information, records retention, administration of the POTW, user pollution controls, enforcement, administrative hearings and appeals, protection from damage, municipal liability, industrial pretreatment program fees, rates and charges for sewer service, and county agency requests for information regarding discharges from a local unit.

A true copy of the Ordinance is available at the Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon, MI 48449 and may be inspected during regular business hours.

Alissa Sumner

Township Clerk

Venice Township

PO Box 222

Lennon, MI 48449

810-621-4096

Publish: September 2, 2022

