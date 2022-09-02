VENICE TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP BOARD
NOTICE OF
ORDINANCE ADOPTION:
ORDINANCE TO ENACT A NEW
ORDINANCE TO REGULATE THE USE OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE
SEWERS AND DRAINS
On Monday, February 7, 2022, Venice Township (the “Township”) adopted Ordinance No. 2022-27-A, Ordinance to Enact a New Ordinance to Regulate the Use of Public and Private Sewers and Drains (the “Ordinance”).
The Ordinance regulates the use of public sewers in the Township, private wastewater disposal, conditions of service, building sewers and connections, regulations of discharges to the POTW, user permits, reporting and notice requirements, sampling, analysis and monitoring requirements, accidental discharges, upset and additional affirmative defenses, bypass, confidential information, records retention, administration of the POTW, user pollution controls, enforcement, administrative hearings and appeals, protection from damage, municipal liability, industrial pretreatment program fees, rates and charges for sewer service, and county agency requests for information regarding discharges from a local unit.
A true copy of the Ordinance is available at the Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon, MI 48449 and may be inspected during regular business hours.
Alissa Sumner
Township Clerk
Venice Township
PO Box 222
Lennon, MI 48449
810-621-4096
Publish: September 2, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.