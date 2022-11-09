OFFICIAL NOTICE OF CITY OF OWOSSO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
The City of Owosso Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to receive citizen comment during its regular meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022 at or about 6:30 pm regarding text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance to allow for drive-thru window service at marihuana retail locations. A complete copy of the ordinance is available in the city clerk’s office, located at 301 W. Main Street.
The public hearing will include Zoning Ordinance text amendments to the following:
a. ARTICLE IX. B-1 LOCAL BUSINESS DISTRICT
Sec. 38-197. Principal uses permitted.
(11) A marihuana provisioning center as authorized by the city’s medical marihuana
facilities licensing — police power ordinance, chapter 16.5.
2. Indoor activities. All activities of a provisioning center, including all transfers of
marihuana, shall be conducted within the structure and out of public view. A
provisioning center shall not have a walk-up window or drive-thru window service.
b. ARTICLE X. B-2 PLANNED SHOPPING CENTER DISTRICTS
Sec. 38-217. Principal uses permitted.
(4) A marihuana provisioning center as authorized by the city’s medical marihuana
facilities licensing — police power authorizing ordinance.
2. Indoor activities. All activities of a provisioning center, including all transfers of
marihuana, shall be conducted within the structure and out of public view. A
provisioning center shall not have a walk-up window or drive-thru window service.
c. ARTICLE XI. B-3 CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT
Sec. 38-242. Principal uses permitted.
(9) A marihuana provisioning center as authorized by the city’s medical marihuana
facilities licensing - police power authorizing ordinance.
2. Indoor activities. All activities of a provisioning center, including all transfers of
marihuana, shall be conducted within the structure and out of public view. A
provisioning center shall not have a walk-up window or drive-thru window service.
d. ARTICLE XII. B-4 GENERAL BUSINESS DISTRICTS
Sec. 38-267. Principal uses permitted.
(10) A marihuana provisioning center as authorized by the city’s medical marihuana
facilities licensing — police power authorizing ordinance.
2. Indoor activities. All activities of a provisioning center, including all transfers of
marihuana, shall be conducted within the structure and out of public view. A
provisioning center shall not have a walk-up window or drive-thru window service.
The City of Owosso Planning Commission reserves the right to make changes in the above-mentioned proposed text amendment(s) at the public hearing.
MEETING INFORMATION: Owosso City Planning Commission regular meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Owosso City Hall at or soon after 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC COMMENTS: The public is welcome to attend and comments are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted to the city clerk’s office at city hall or to Tanya Buckelew at tanya.buckelew@ci.owosso.mi.us any time prior to the meeting.
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: November 9, 2022
