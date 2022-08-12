NOXIOUS WEEDS AND GROWTH ORDINANCE NO. 2022-0421-01
AN ORDINANCE CREATING VILLAGE OF LENNON COMMISSIONER OF NOXIOUS WEEDS AND GROWTH AND FOR THE CONTROL AND REGULATION OF NOXIOUS WEEDS AND GROWTH AND TO PROVIDE FOR PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS AND FOR A LEIN ON PROPERTIES FOR EXPENSES INCURRED BY THE VILLAGE OF LENNON IN CONTROLLING AND ERADICATING NOXIOUS WEEDS AND GROWTH IN THE VILLAGE OF LENNON
The Village of Lennon, Shiawassee/Genesee Counties, State of Michigan Council introduced and conducted a first reading of Ordinance 2022-0421-01 on June 13, 2022 at its regularly scheduled meeting at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 E. Lennon Rd., Lennon, Michigan 48449. The Village of Lennon Council conducted a second reading of the proposed ordinance on August 8, 2022 and adopted by majority vote of the Village of Lennon Council, Ordinance 2022-0421-01 The Village of Lennon Noxious Weeds and Growth Ordinance.
Village of Lennon Ordinance 2022-0421-01 secures the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the Village of Lennon by creating a Village of Lennon Commissioner of Noxious Weeds, regulating noxious weeds and growth, and by providing penalties for violations and liens on properties for expenses incurred by the Village of Lennon in enforcing the provisions of the Village of Lennon Noxious Weeds and Growth Ordinance.
A complete copy of the Ordinance 2022-0421-01 may be reviewed on the Village of Lennon website www.villageoflennon.org. A complete copy may also be obtained at the Village of Lennon’s Clerk’s office located at 11904 E. Lennon Rd., Lennon, Michigan 48449 during regular business hours.
Ordinance 2022-0421-01 Noxious Weeds and Growth Ordinance becomes effective 30 days after publication.
Geraldine Terry - Clerk
Village of Lennon
Publish: August 12, 2022
