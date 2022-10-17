Middlebury Township

Notice of Public Accuracy Test

of Voting Equipment

For the November 8, 2022

General Election

To the qualified electors of the Middlebury Township, Shiawasee County, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used in Precinct 1 for the November 8, 2022 General Election is scheduled for October 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Middlebury Township Hall located at 7627 W M21. The Public accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Middlebury Township

Notice of Special Meeting

To the residents of Middlebury Township: Notice is hereby given of a Special Meeting to be held on October 20, at 5:00 pm. The purpose of the meeting is to set the 2023 Calendar of meetings for Middlebury Township.

Susan Tomasek Swan, Clerk

Middlebury Township

Publish: October 17, 2022

