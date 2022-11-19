NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-40131-DE
Estate of THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL BRIAN KELLAWAY SR. deceased Date of Birth: May 23, 1954.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, The Estate of Michael Brian Kellaway Sr., deceased, died April 29, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Nathan Kellaway, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: November16, 2022
NATHAN KELLAWAY
Personal representative
16512 Whitaker Road
Linden, Michigan 48451
Telephone No. (810) 599-5675
Thav, Ryke & Associates, PLLC
MARTIN P. VOLZ P84456
Attorney at Law
24725 W. Twelve Mile Road, Ste. 110
Southfield, Michigan 48034
Telephone No. (248) 945-1111
Publish: November 19, 2022
