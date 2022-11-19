NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 2022-40131-DE

Estate of THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL BRIAN KELLAWAY SR. deceased Date of Birth: May 23, 1954.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, The Estate of Michael Brian Kellaway Sr., deceased, died April 29, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Nathan Kellaway, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: November16, 2022

NATHAN KELLAWAY

Personal representative

16512 Whitaker Road

Linden, Michigan 48451

Telephone No. (810) 599-5675

Thav, Ryke & Associates, PLLC

MARTIN P. VOLZ P84456

Attorney at Law

24725 W. Twelve Mile Road, Ste. 110

Southfield, Michigan 48034

Telephone No. (248) 945-1111

Publish: November 19, 2022

