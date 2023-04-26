NOTICE
Caledonia Charter Township has one vacancy on their Utility Authority Board. To apply you must be a resident of Caledonia Charter Township and at least 18 years of age. If you are interested, please send your letter of interest to Amy Holek, Supervisor, Caledonia Charter Township at supervisor@caledoniatwp.com.
Publish: April 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.