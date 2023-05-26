VILLAGE OF MORRICE
Zoning Board of Appeals
Public Notice
Official Notice of Petition for
Commercial Zoning Variance
A Public Hearing will be held to consider a petition for a Commercial Zoning Variance, in accordance with the Village of Morrice Zoning Ordinance, for the property described below. The hearing will take place during the Village of Morrice Council meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 13, 2023. The hearing will be held at the Village Hall 401 N. Main Street, Morrice, Michigan.
APPLICANTS: Zaremba Group, LLC, c/o Todd Hamula
14600 Detroit Ave., Suite 1500
Lakewood, OH 44107
SUBJECT PROPERTY ADDRESS: Vacant Property on W. Lansing Road
(North side of W. Lansing Road west of N. Morrice Road)
Morrice, MI 48857
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 014-70-001-000 and 014-70-002-001
PROPOSED VARIANCE:
To permit a reduction in the required number of parking spaces from 66 parking spaces to 55 parking spaces.
PARCEL ZONED: B-2 Highway Service Information regarding this petition is on file at the Village Hall for your review. The public may file written comments prior to the hearing with the Village Clerk at the Village Hall or P.O. Box 315, Morrice, MI 48857. Additionally, the public may appear at the hearing in person or by counsel to provide oral comment and/or documentation regarding the zoning variance application.
The Village Hall is fully handicap accessible. Individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting may contact the Village Clerk at (517) 625-4170 to request necessary assistance. This request must be made at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.
Karen McGuire
Village Of Morrice Clerk
Publish: May 26, 2023
