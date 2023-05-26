VILLAGE OF MORRICE

Zoning Board of Appeals

Public Notice

Official Notice of Petition for

Commercial Zoning Variance

A Public Hearing will be held to consider a petition for a Commercial Zoning Variance, in accordance with the Village of Morrice Zoning Ordinance, for the property described below. The hearing will take place during the Village of Morrice Council meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. on June 13, 2023. The hearing will be held at the Village Hall 401 N. Main Street, Morrice, Michigan.

APPLICANTS: Zaremba Group, LLC, c/o Todd Hamula

14600 Detroit Ave., Suite 1500

Lakewood, OH 44107

SUBJECT PROPERTY ADDRESS: Vacant Property on W. Lansing Road

(North side of W. Lansing Road west of N. Morrice Road)

Morrice, MI 48857

PARCEL ID NUMBER: 014-70-001-000 and 014-70-002-001

PROPOSED VARIANCE:

To permit a reduction in the required number of parking spaces from 66 parking spaces to 55 parking spaces.

PARCEL ZONED: B-2 Highway Service Information regarding this petition is on file at the Village Hall for your review. The public may file written comments prior to the hearing with the Village Clerk at the Village Hall or P.O. Box 315, Morrice, MI 48857. Additionally, the public may appear at the hearing in person or by counsel to provide oral comment and/or documentation regarding the zoning variance application.

The Village Hall is fully handicap accessible. Individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting may contact the Village Clerk at (517) 625-4170 to request necessary assistance. This request must be made at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.

Karen McGuire

Village Of Morrice Clerk

Publish: May 26, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.