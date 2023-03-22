NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP: REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR MOWING AND LAWN MAINTENANCE
New Haven Township is requesting proposals/bids from local contractors to provide lawn mowing services as a part of the Township’s maintenance program. A strong commitment to provide timely and professional lawn mowing is required. This work involves mowing public property and performing associated work on a regular basis. More specifically, the work includes mowing, weed whipping, and associated cleanup (hereinafter collectively referred to as “lawn-maintenance work”) of the following properties: (1) New Haven Township Hall
[approximately 3 acres]; (2) Old West Haven Cemetery [approximately 0.5 acres]; (3) New West Haven Cemetery [approximately 10.3 acres]; (4) Easton Cemetery [approximately 4 acres]. The lawn-maintenance work should be performed on an as-needed basis, generally once per week. The lawn-maintenance work shall not be performed on more than 26 occasions without prior approval of the New Haven Township Board. The contract between New Haven Township and the offeror for the performance of the lawn-maintenance work shall be for a period of two (2) years.
All proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Township Supervisor’s office located at 2705 Easton Road, Owosso, MI 48867. All proposals shall be submitted to the Township Supervisor’s office no later than Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. The outside of the envelope should be labeled as “ NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP LAWN MOWING PROPOSAL.” No additional information should be included on the outside of the envelope. The delivery of responses to the Supervisor’s Office prior to the specified date and time is solely and strictly the responsibility of the offeror. Any submittal received in the Supervisor’s Office after the specified date and time will not be considered. Facsimile or E-mail submissions are NOT acceptable. No offer may be modified after acceptance. No offer may be withdrawn after submission for a period of sixty (60) days unless otherwise agreed to by the Township. Proposal must include all costs. All offers must include the original and at least two (2) copies. Any person/entity who desires to submit a bid/proposal to New Haven Township should review the entirety of the Township’s Request for Proposals Guidelines (“the Guidelines”). The full Guidelines are available for review at the New Haven Township Hall at the above-stated address or on the New Haven Township website: https://www.nhtownship.com. All bids/proposals are expressly subject to full Guidelines referenced above and not only the requirements contained herein. No bid should be submitted without first reviewing the above-mentioned guidelines. All sealed bids that are received on or before the due date, and that otherwise comply with all of the instructions described herein and all of the instructions contained in the full Guidelines, shall be opened in public in the Township Hall immediately following the advertised deadline date and time for receipt of submittals.
For further information please contact Tim Hill, New Haven Township Supervisor via phone: 989-743-4381 or e-mail: thill@shiawasseecounty.net.
Publish: March 22, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.