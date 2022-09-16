CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. at the Perry City Hall council chambers, 203 W. Polly Street, Perry, Michigan, the Perry City Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing to receive comments regarding the proposed re-zoning of the below listed property:
Parcel Number: 024-45-004-007
Address: 328 N. Main St., Perry, Michigan
Applicant/Property Owner: Brian Argue
Current Zoning Classification: MXD (Mixed Use District)
Proposed Zoning Classification: R-T (Two-Family Residential)
Written comments regarding the proposed re-zoning will be received by the Perry City Clerk until
October 3, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Dated: September 13, 2022 Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
203 W. Polly Street
Perry, Michigan 48872
517-625-6155
Publish: September 16, 2022
