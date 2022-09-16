CITY OF PERRY

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. at the Perry City Hall council chambers, 203 W. Polly Street, Perry, Michigan, the Perry City Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing to receive comments regarding the proposed re-zoning of the below listed property:

Parcel Number: 024-45-004-007

Address: 328 N. Main St., Perry, Michigan

Applicant/Property Owner: Brian Argue

Current Zoning Classification: MXD (Mixed Use District)

Proposed Zoning Classification: R-T (Two-Family Residential)

Written comments regarding the proposed re-zoning will be received by the Perry City Clerk until

October 3, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Dated: September 13, 2022 Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk

203 W. Polly Street

Perry, Michigan 48872

517-625-6155

Publish: September 16, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.