TOWNSHIP OF VENICE
NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF INTERIM ZONING ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its meeting on April 3 2023, the Township Board for the Township of Venice approved a Resolution To Renew Interim Zoning Ordinance which renews the Township’s Interim Zoning Ordinance for a period of one (1) year pursuant to the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act (“MZEA”) 2006 PA 110. A true copy of the Ordinance is available at Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon, MI 48449, during regular business hours or by appointment.
Alissa Sumner
Clerk Venice Township Hall
960 S New Lothrop Rd
PO Box 222
Lennon, MI 48449
(810) 621-4096
Publish: April 20, 2023
