TOWNSHIP OF VENICE

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF INTERIM ZONING ORDINANCE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its meeting on April 3 2023, the Township Board for the Township of Venice approved a Resolution To Renew Interim Zoning Ordinance which renews the Township’s Interim Zoning Ordinance for a period of one (1) year pursuant to the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act (“MZEA”) 2006 PA 110. A true copy of the Ordinance is available at Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon, MI 48449, during regular business hours or by appointment.

Alissa Sumner

Clerk Venice Township Hall

960 S New Lothrop Rd

PO Box 222

Lennon, MI 48449

(810) 621-4096

Publish: April 20, 2023

