CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Mayor Eveleth thanked the City of Owosso voters, staff, fellow council members, friends and family for their support and shared memories from his 13 years on council. Following the Mayor’s speech, his portrait for Council Chambers was shared.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tracey Peltier thanked Mayor Eveleth for his service.
Eddie Urban asked if the walkway on the railroad tracks would be plowed this winter. Mentioned a tree falling over and shared the importance of saying please and thank you.
Jim Hathaway thanked Mayor Eveleth for his service
Paula Ray shared memories of Mayor Eveleth’s service
Tom Manke thanked the mayor for his service and honesty.
Ben Frederick thanked Mayor Eveleth for his service and leadership
Eddie Urban thanked Mayor Eveleth
Councilmember Pidek said it has been an honor to serve with Mayor Eveleth and that the infrastructure improvements the Mayor helped with are things that will impact future generations.
Councilmember Teich thanked Mayor Eveleth for his service and for encouraging him to run for office.
Councilmember Haber thanked the Mayor for his service, calling him a class act.
Councilmember Fear thanked Mayor Eveleth for his service.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
1. Traffic Control Order – Downtown Glow Parade, 5K and Tree Lighting. Consider request from Beth Kuiper, Owosso Main Street Director, for the street/lot closure for the annual Downtown Glow Parade, 5K and Tree Lighting on Friday, November 25, 2022 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and approve Traffic Control Order No. 1490 formalizing the permission.
2. Tetra Tech Contract for Washington Park Lift Station. Approve Change Order No. 1 to the contract with Tetra Tech for the design of the Washington Park Lift Station, an increase of $2,900.00 to the contract amount.
3. Investment Account – Huntington Liquidity Portal. Approve the city’s participation in Huntington Bank – Capital Markets Liquidity Portal.
4. Charitable Gaming License for Owosso Sports Boosters – 501c3. Approve form resolution provided by Michigan Lottery Charitable Gaming Division supporting the Owosso Sports Boosters gaming license application to conduct local fundraisers for the organization.
5. Set Public Hearing: 114-116 W Main Street CDBG Grant Application. Approve the resolution to schedule the public hearing for the grant application for November 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the regular City Council meeting and designate City Manager Nathan Henne as the Certified Officer for the grant and implementation process.
6. Waste Water Treatment Plan - GE Breaker. Authorization of bid award and purchase of one (1) GE Powerbreak II 2500A Breaker, from Utilities Instrumentation Service, Inc. of Dexter, Michigan in the amount of $32,148.00 for use at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
7. Revised Intergovernmental Agreement with Owosso Public Schools. Approve the revised five-year contract with the City of Owosso and OPS to jointly fund two additional police officer positions with the City of Owosso.
8. Boards and Commissions Appointment. Approve the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointment:
9. Check Register – October 2022. Affirm check disbursements totaling $2,577,875.99 through October 28, 2022.
10. Warrant No. 623. Authorize Warrant No. 623 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
1. Notice of Intent to Issue Bonds. Approved two authorizing resolutions to publish Notices of Intent to issue revenue bonds to finance a Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) project (7491-01) and on Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) project (5711-01).
2. Budget Amendments. Adopted Fiscal Year Ending 06-30-2023 first quarter budget amendments.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke said that both Representative Frederick and Mayor Eveleth are leaving office at the same time and offered thanks them both.
Eddie Urban discussed his shirt. He said he likes to make people laugh.
Councilmember Fear reminded everyone that there is an election the next day. She thanked the clerk’s office for all of the work. She also thanked the current council members, saying she appreciated the civility and respect of this council.
Councilmember Law told Mayor Eveleth he respected him as a leader and appreciated his calm demeanor. He also addressed Councilmember Fear, stating that it has been a pleasure to work together.
City Manager Nathan Henne shared that Amy Fuller, Councilmember Fear and himself had recently attended the Michigan Municipal League Convention and encouraged council members to attend next year. He also thanked the Mayor for his service.
Councilmember Pidek invited everyone to check out the renovations Aviator Jane has made at 109 Washington. He mentioned the process they went through with the city’s building department, including making sure all permits were pulled. He also shared that Foster Coffee will offer free coffee for active duty and veterans on Veteran’s Day.
Mayor Eveleth shared that the Veteran’s Day parade is at 5:00 p.m. in Perry.
COMMUNICATIONS
1. Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – September 2022
2. Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of October 5, 2022
3. Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of October 26, 2022.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, November 21, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Owosso Historical Commission – 1 term expires December 31, 2022
Shiawassee District Library Board – term expires June 30, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:41 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy Fuller, Assistant City Manager
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: November 11, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.