PUBLICATION OF
PARENTAL-RIGHTS
TERMINAL HEARING
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL CIRCUT -
FAMILY DIVISION
COUNTY OF MIDLAND
CASE NO. 20-5203-NA
PETITION NO. 20001740
TO: Mario Martinez
In the matter of Xavier Martinez
A hearing regarding termination of parental rights will be conducted by the court on March 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in 42nd Circut Court, Family Division, 301 West Main Street, 48640 before Attorney/Referee Lori L. Bommarito (P57465).
This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
You have the right to an attorney. There is no right to a jury at this hearing.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Mario Martinez personally appear before the court or appear by Zoom, Meeting ID 217 234 6550, at the time and place stated above. Publish: March 1, 2023
