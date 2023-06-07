ORDER OF PUBLICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
IN THE 35th CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 2023-7885-CH
BERKSHIRE KAST LLC
Plaintiff
v
ROBIN MACKIEWICZ and ADAM MACKIEWICZ
And their heirs, assigns, devisees, successors, Known or unknown
Defendants
/
THOMAS S. BRIDGES (P-30868)
Attorney for Plaintiff
/
At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, MI On this 25th day of May, 2023
PRESENT: HONORABLE MATTHEW J. STEWART, CIRCUIT JUDGE
TO: ROBIN MACKIEWICZ and ADAM MACKIEWICZ, their heirs, assigns, devisees successors, known and unknown,
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: A complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court for Shiawassee County Michigan, seeking to quiet title to the below described real estate. Lot 12 and the North 66 feet of Lot 11 and the East 18 inches of Lot 13, all in, Block 4 of the Plat of Week’s Addition to City of Laingsburg, Shiawassee Co. Michigan.
If you do not answer the complaint within the time permitted by Court Rule, a Default Judgment may be entered against forever quieting the title to the subject real estate.
Your answer must be filed within 28 days of the date of the last publication of this Order at the Shiawassee County Circuit Court Clerks Office, Corunna, Michigan or a Default Judgment may be entered against you.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Notice shall be published in the Owosso Argus Press for three (3) consecutive weeks. Dated: May 25, 2023
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Circuit Court Judge
DRAFTED BY:
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney for Plaintiff
244 N. Main St.
P.O. Box 170
Perry, MI 48872
(517) 625-4117
Publish: May 31, June 7 and June 14, 2023
