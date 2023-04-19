CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 376
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 1444.01 is amended and substituted as follows:
1444.01 Numbering Required; Placement; Specifications.
(a) All buildings in the City shall bear a distinctive street number at or near the front entrance of the premises (See optional locations in (c)) in accordance with, and as designated upon, the street plan map on file in the office of the City Clerk.
(b) The owners and occupants of all buildings in the City shall cause the correct numbers to be placed thereon in accordance with the street plan map. Such numbers shall be not less than two (2) inches wide and four (4) inches high (see size exception in (c) below), and shall be of contrasting colors to the building /mounting surface, facing the street and in such position as to be plainly visible from the adjacent street.
(c) Acceptable street number locations are:
• Near the front entrance of the premises facing the street
• On the street facing portion of an attached garage
• On or near the resident’s mailbox facing the street or if on the side of the mailbox or post must be on both sides (only if single mailbox on same side of street and in front of premises) – Numbers shall be not less than 1-1/2 inches wide and 2 inches high
• On an ornamental yard accessory facing the street in front of premises. Numbers must be clearly visible from the adjacent street at all times of the year.
AND
Section 1444.99 is hereby repealed and below stated Section 1444.99 is substituted in its place and stead:
Section 1444.99 Penalty.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: See Section 202.99 for General Code Penalty if no specific penalty is provided.)
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: 04/06/2023 Date Published: 04/19/2023 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Shirley Smith, City Deputy Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE )
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 16th day of March, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 6th day of April, 2023.
Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk
Publish: April 19, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.