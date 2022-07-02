REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF JUNE 21, 2022
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Chuck Kerridge at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Michael Carr, Helen Granger, John Lawson, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Brian DeLorge.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Mike White; Jesse Levesque; Jon Nash.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Lawson seconded, to approve the agenda as with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda 4. Excuse councilperson Brian DeLorge from the June 21, 2022 regular council meeting due to illness.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, informed the council of the Grand Opening for Skymint on June 23, 2022. Soft opening for Quality Roots was June 13, with the ribbon cutting with Chamber on June 27, 2022 at noon.
CONSENT AGENDA
Lawson moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of June 6, 2022.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 5-20-22 through 6-2-22.
3. Accept the resignation from Joseph Sawyer from the SATA Board effective immediately.
4. Excuse councilperson Brian DeLorge from the June 21, 2022 regular council meeting due to illness. (This item have been added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider 2022 Immanuel Baptist Church Fireworks Permit.
Set up for show starts at noon, walk through for the fire department at 9 p.m. with the fireworks show to start around 10:10 p.m. Lawson moved, Carr seconded, to approve the fireworks permit for Immanuel Baptist Church for June 26, 2022.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider Fencing for Stu Coutts.
Lawson moved, Carr seconded, to table fencing for Stu Coutts to discuss more options.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider c2ae McNeil St Amendment 1.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed c2ae Amendment 1 which includes additional costs for sidewalks, storm sewers and sanitary. Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve c2ae McNeil St project Amendment 1 not to exceed $17,870.00.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Set Public Hearing & First Reading of Ordinance 22-02 for DDA & TIF Plan.
Carr moved, Lawson seconded, to set a public hearing for July 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for ordinance 22-02 for DDA & TIF plan.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
Consider Resolution 062122-01 Corunna 2022 Water DWSRF Notice of Intent.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the grants from the state the city has applied for that are contingent on bids from engineers as to whether the projects will be able to move forward. Granger moved, Carr seconded, to approve Resolution 062122-01 Corunna 2022 Water DWSRF Notice of intent as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr.
No: None
Motion CARRIED
RESOLUTION NO. 062122-01
RESOLUTION TO PURCHASE, ACQUIRE AND CONSTRUCT
IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM AND TO
PUBLISH NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE REVENUE BONDS
Minutes of a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held at the City Hall, on June 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., local time.
PRESENT: Mayor Chuck Kerridge, Michael Carr, Helen Granger, John Lawson John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Brian DeLorge.
The following preamble and resolution were offered by Member Granger and supported by Member Carr:
WHEREAS, the City Council deems it to be in the best interests of the City of Corunna (the “City”) to design, purchase, acquire and construct certain improvements to the City’s Water Supply System, including without limitation, the replacement of lead, galvanized and other water service lines throughout the City to comply with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Lead and Copper Rules, water booster pump station improvements, SCADA control system improvements, elevated storage tank improvements, water main improvements, water supply well improvements, chemical feed improvements, water treatment facility improvements, the restoration of streets, rights-of-way and easements affected by the improvements and related facilities, as well as all work, equipment, and appurtenances necessary or incidental to these improvements and such other improvements to the Water Supply System as the City may determine to make (the “Improvements”), and to finance the Improvements by the issuance of bonds pursuant to Act 94, Public Acts of Michigan, 1933, as amended (“Act 94”); and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 33 of Act 94, it is necessary to publish a Notice of Intent to Issue Bonds for the Improvements; and
WHEREAS, the City may proceed with the Improvements prior to the issuance of the bonds; and
WHEREAS, the City may incur substantial capital expenditures for the Improvements prior to the issuance of the bonds, and desires to be reimbursed for such expenditures from the proceeds of the bonds.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that:
1. The City Council determines to design, purchase, acquire, and construct the Improvements and to pay the cost through the issuance of one or more series of revenue bonds pursuant to Act 94 for the Improvements in an amount not to exceed $3,750,000 (the “Bonds”).
2. A Notice of Intent to issue the Bonds be published in accordance with Section 33 of Act 94, and the Clerk of the City is authorized and directed to publish the Notice of Intent to Issue Bonds in a newspaper of general circulation in the City, which Notice shall be substantially in the form on the attached Exhibit A, with such changes as may be approved by the City Manager of the City.
3. The City may proceed to acquire and construct the Improvements using available funds of the City from the Water Fund, which is a fund for the Water Supply System of the City, and other funds of the City.
4. At such time as the City issues the Bonds for the long-term financing of the Improvements, the City shall be reimbursed for its expenditures for the Improvements out of the proceeds of the Bonds.
5. This resolution and the expression of intent to seek reimbursement from future proceeds of the Bonds is intended to satisfy the requirements of Section 150 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
6. The firm of Dickinson Wright PLLC is hereby employed as bond counsel to the City to prepare the documents for the issuance of the Bonds for financing acquisition of the Improvements and the officers of the City are authorized to enter into an engagement letter with bond counsel with fees as shown in the reports of the City’s municipal advisor.
7. Northland Securities is hereby employed as municipal advisor to the City to for the issuance of the Bonds and the officers of the City are authorized to enter into an engagement letter with the municipal advisor.
Consider 2021-2022 Budget Amendments.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, stated the following:
Following is what is being accomplished with our 2021/2022 Budget Amendment #2:
- Increase of General Fund Appropriation by $10,000. Maintain Use of Fund Balance of $0k. Increase State Revenue Sharing by $10.
- Changes to Departmental Appropriations as follows:
o Municipal Building; Increase of 10k for Workers Compensation Insurance, Public Utilities & Equipment Rental.
o City Services; Maintain existing appropriation with line-item amendments.
Reduction of $53,125 to Contractual Services (Contingency). Increase to DDA for
EMC Sign Cost Share (3.125k), Dam Construction Fund (25k) for 2023
Brady/Heritage North Improvements, ’22 CDBG-PGSA (25k) for Engineering/Miscellaneous Expenses in 2021/2022. Note that line-item amendments do not require a formal resolution/amendment or council approval.
- 20k Increase to Parks Improvement Fund from Grants, Fund Balance and Youth Sports Savings for Playground Equipment (Merry-Go-Round), Youth Sports Fencing Projects, and Community Center Roofing.
- 14k Increase to 4th of July Fund from Poker Room Revenues for Poker Room Concessions and Expenses.
- 145k Increase to Small Urban Fund for Water and Sewer Fund Cost Reimbursements for Parmenter Road and McArthur Street Utility Construction.
- 25k Increase to ’22 CDBG-PGSI Fund for Project Engineering/Other Costs in the 2021/2022 Budget.
- 0K Increase in Sanitary Sewer & Water Repair/Replacement/Improvement Funds for Transfer to Small Urban Fund for Utility Construction Costs.
- 20k Increase to the Retiree Benefits Fund for New Retiree HCSP and New Hire Division Consolidations.
- 6k Increase to the Motor Pool Fund for Increased Fuel, Utility & Acquisition Expenses.
Granger moved, Spannagel seconded to approve Resolution 062122-02 2021-2022 Budget Amendments as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: No
Motion CARRIED.
RESOLUTION 062122-02
RESOLUTION AMENDING THE 2021/2022 BUDGET
Motion by Granger, supported by Spannagel, to adopt the following resolution:
WHEREAS, The City Council of the City of Corunna desires to amend the 2021/2022
Budget to adjust Departmental Expenditures and increase the Adopted General Fund Appropriation;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the budget for the City fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 after recommendation by the City Manager be amended by the City Council as described as follows:
Fund # Fund Name FROM: TO:
101 General Fund $2,148,529 $2,168,445
General Fund Expenditures:
Dept # Dept Name FROM: TO:
265 Municipal Building Dept $58,564 $68,564
967 City Services $658,375 $658,375
General Fund $2,158,445 $2,168,445
BE IT, the same is hereby adopted, and the amount therein provided as recommended; appropriations are hereby appropriated according to the departmental totals.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, to amend the following fund appropriations:
Fund # Fund Name FROM: TO:
211 Parks Improvement Fund $208,008 $228,008
220 4th of July Fund $38,230 $52,230
415 Small Urban Fund $895,000 $1,040,080
433 ’22 CDBG-PGSI Fund $0 $25,000
580 Sanitary Sewer Repair/Replace/Imp $605,642 $605,642
581 Water Repair/Replace/Imp $473,401 $473,401
631 Retiree Benefits Fund $613,541 $633,541
661 Motor Pool Fund $252,575 $258,575
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to adjourn at 7:41 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Granger, Lawson, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Chuck Kerridge, Mayor
Jessica Morence, Deputy Clerk
