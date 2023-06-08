NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NEW HEAVY DUTY TWIN POST VEHICLE LIFT FOR THE
CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed bid proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for NEW HEAVY DUTY TWIN POST VEHICLE LIFT and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso,
301 W. Main,
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Sealed bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, for the NEW HEAVY DUTY TWIN POST VEHICLE LIFT at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, FAX, etc.) are NOT acceptable. All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted: NEW HEAVY DUTY TWIN POST VEHICLE LIFT.
The proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, at City Hall, 301 W. Main St. Owosso, Michigan, on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website www.mitn.info
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info
All inquiries regarding this bid must be received at least 5 calendar days prior to the submission. Inquiries shall be received in, and responded to, in writing via FAX at 989-723-8854 or by email to: thomas.wheeler@ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: June 8, 2023
