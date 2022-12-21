CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 368
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 678.01 is hereby amended and the following is substituted in its place and stead:
678.01 NOXIOUS WEEDS.
(a) Weeds, Grass and Other Vegetation. No person owning any lot or premises in the developed residential or commercial area of the City, as determined by the Superintendent of Public Works, shall permit noxious weeds to grow thereon or, in any street adjacent to such lot or premises, between the property line and the curb line. No person shall allow any grass, weeds, or vegetation to encroach on any sidewalk which would reduce exposed sidewalk to less than 42” in width. Further, no person owning any such lot or premises shall permit or maintain thereon any growth of grass or other vegetation to a height greater than six inches on the average, nor shall such person permit or maintain any accumulation of dead weeds, grass, brush, or other plant material.
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: December 15, 2022
Date Published: December 21, 2022 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 1st day of December, 2022, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 15th day of December, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: December 21, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.