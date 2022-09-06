NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40187-DE
Estate of PATRICIA L. TALBERT, deceased Date of Birth: July 28, 1928.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Patricia L. Talbert, deceased, died January 1, 1999.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jeffrey T. Talbert, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 1, 2022
JEFFREY T. TALBERT
Personal representative
317 30th Street
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Telephone No. (767) 671-6046
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: September 6, 2022
