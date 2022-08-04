Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
July 28, 2022
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith Trustees.
Guests: Anthony Karhoff, Alisha Regan, Nancy Lutz, Jennifer Leveutt, Jeff Rege, Beverly Bonning, Terry Graham.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The July 6, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes was approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Public Comment: Beverly Bonning gave support to the small business Paws & More LLC owned by Alisha Regan. She asked the Board to consider not giving a recommendation to the County Planning Comm. yet and to reach out to our legal counsel.
OLD BUSINESS:
• The Township Planning Commission reviewed a request for a special use permit for Alisha Regan (Paws & More LLC) and recommended to the Township Board to deny the approval of the special use permit for a commercial dog kennel license as you cant restrict the transfer of a special use permit to another owner or restrict the expansion of use under the permit. The Township Board understands the Township Planning Commission’s recommendation due to a new law regarding special use permits but would like more clarification. The Township Board will recommend to the County Planning Commission to table the review of this application until their September meeting and request Alisha Regan to meet with the Township Planning Comm. at the August 18th meeting. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• An amendment to the 2022 Lawn Care contract with Rescue Me Pure Lawn Care was approved to increase from $55 to $60 for each mow and trim of the Township Hall; Retention Ponds to stay at $55 and to be mowed every other week; and $500 to $550 for each mow and trim of Roselawn Cemetery retroactive to July 1, 2022. However, if gas prices fall to $3.37 or below, the amendment will revert back to the original contract pricing. (based on AAA average) Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
• A bid to remove the shrubs around the Township Hall from M.R. Green & Sons was approved in the amount of $800. Fraser moved; Schmidt seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• The Municipal Retirement System agreement was adopted. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The Supervisor gave a report on the activities of the July Board of Review.
Adjourn: Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: August 4, 2022
