CITY OF OWOSSO
NOTICE OF PROPOSED BUDGET
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT pursuant to Section 8.4 of the Owosso City Charter and in accordance with Michigan Compiled Laws 15.261 - 15.275 and 141.411 - 141.415, a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 will be held in the Council Chambers of the Owosso City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.
Citizens attending the hearing have the right, and are encouraged, to provide written and/or oral comments regarding the entire budget.
A copy of the entire budget is available for public inspection on the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or by calling (989)725-0500.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: April 21, 2023
