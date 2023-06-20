The Owosso Charter Township Board at a regular meeting held June 12, 2023, adopted in final form amendments to its Zoning Ordinance relating to Solar Energy Systems as follows:
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OWOSSO ORDAINS
ARTICLE 5: SECTION 5.3 DEFINITIONS
Replace the existing definitions with the following definitions, alphabetically:
Freestanding or Ground-Mounted Solar Energy System: Any solar energy system that is directly installed in the ground and is not attached or affixed to an existing structure.
Photovoltaic (PV) Systems: A solar energy system that produces electricity by the use of semiconductor devices, called photovoltaic cells that generate electricity whenever light strikes them.
Rooftop and Building – Mounted Solar System: Any solar power system in which solar panels are mounted on top of the structure of a roof either as a flush-mounted system or as modules fixed to frames which can be tilted at an optimal angle.
Solar Energy Systems (SES): Any equipment necessary to the process by which solar radiation is collected, converted into another form of energy, stored, protected from unnecessary dissipation and distributed. Solar energy systems consist primarily of solar thermal, photovoltaic, and concentrated solar but may include other various experimental solar technologies.
1. Commercial SES: Any SES facility and accessory structures, including fencing, or use that is designated and built to exclusively provide electricity to the electric utility’s power grid and is not accessory to any other use. The commercial SES is a principal use of property and may occupy the same property as another principal use.
2. Private SES: Any SES that is accessory to a principal use located on the same lot, and is designed and built to serve the principal use. These systems shall not be utilized for any commercial sale of energy, except for the sale of surplus electrical energy back to the electrical grid.
Solar-Thermal Systems: A solar energy system which directly heats water or other liquids using sunlight. The heated liquid is used for such purposes as space heating and cooling, domestic hot water, and heating pool water.
SECTION 14.34 SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS
Delete existing language in paragraph 1., 2., 3., and 4., and replace with the following language and diagram below:
1. Purpose
A. Through this section, it is hereby set forth that Owosso Charter Township permits the use of solar energy within the Township as an alternative energy source and to provide associated placement, land development, installation and construction regulations for commercial and private SES subject to reasonable conditions that will protect the public health, safety, and welfare while maintaining the township’s rural character. These regulations establish minimum requirements for SES, while permitting a renewable energy source in a safe, effective and efficient manner.
2. Approval Required
A. Except where noted in this section, it shall be unlawful to construct, erect, install, use or locate a SES unless a special use permit, final site plan and/or zoning permit have been approved pursuant to this Ordinance.
B. Private SES that are accessory to one or more principal structures are permitted by-right subject to receiving a zoning permit that documents all, provisions and requirements of this section and this Ordinance have been met. Private SES may produce up to twenty (20) kilowatts (kW) of energy per hour.
C. Commercial SES are permitted by issuance of a conditional use permit and approval of a final site plan by the Planning Commission in the A-1, A-2, M-1 and M-2 districts. An application for conditional use permit and final site plan shall contain information required pursuant to ARTICLE 9: CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPROVAL, ARTICLE 8: SITE PLAN APPROVAL and other information as required in this section and in this Ordinance.
3. General Standards. The following standards shall apply to all private and commercial SES unless otherwise specifically noted.
A. Design Safety Certification. The safety of the design of all private and commercial SES shall be certified by a Professional Engineer acceptable to the Building Inspector. The standard for certification shall be included with the application for development.
B. Electrical and Building Codes. All electrical compartments, storage facilities, wire conduit interconnection with utility companies and interconnections with private structures will conform to national and local electrical codes. All SES shall comply with local building permit requirements.
C. Compliance with County Ordinances. Private and commercial SES shall be in compliance with all Ordinance requirements and other applicable ordinance, rules and regulations.
D. Property Line Setbacks. All SES that are not rooftop or building- mounted shall be setback a minimum of fifty (50) feet from a side or rear property line and minimum of fifty (50) feet from any road right-of-way.
E. Height. All PV systems and support structures associated with such facilities shall be restricted to a maximum height of fourteen (14) feet when oriented at maximum tilt, except for rooftop and building mounted solar systems which rely upon Section 5.6.1 of the Ordinance for height permitting standards.
F. Installation Certification. The Professional Engineer shall certify that the construction and installation of the commercial SES project meets or exceeds the manufacturer’s construction and installation standards.
G. Fire Risk. All private and commercial SES must adhere to all applicable electrical codes and standards, remove fuel sources, such as vegetation, from the immediate vicinity of electrical equipment and connections.
H. Waste. All solid wastes, whether generated from supplies, equipment parts, packaging, operation or maintenance of the private or commercial SES shall be removed from the site and disposed of in an appropriate manner. All hazardous waste generated by the operation and maintenance of the improvement shall be removed from the site immediately and disposed of in a manner consistent with all local, state, and federal rules and regulations.
I. Noise Levels. The noise generated from a SES shall not exceed forty (40) dB(A) at the exterior of any habitable structure, also measured at the closest property line to the SES. This sound pressure level may be exceeded during short-term events such as utility shortages, or severe wind storm. If the ambient sound pressure level exceeds forty (40) dB(A), the standard shall be the ambient dB(A) plus five (5) dB(A).
J. Glare. SES facilities shall be located or placed so that concentrated solar glare shall not directed toward or onto nearby properties or roadways at any time of the day.
K. Liability Insurance. The owner or operator of the private or commercial SES shall maintain a current insurance policy with a bond rating acceptable to the Township to cover installation and operation. The amount of the policy shall be established as a condition of special use permit approval. For a private SES accessory to a principal structure, proof of insurance with specific coverage for the SES shall satisfy this requirement.
4. Additional Standards. In addition to the standards for Conditional Use Permit ARTICLE 9, and Site Plan Review ARTICLE 8, the following shall also apply to all commercial SES in Owosso Charter Township:
A. Project Description and Rationale. Identify the type, size, related power output, performance, safety and noise characteristics of the system including the transmission line/grid connection for the project. Identify the project construction time frame, project life, development phases (and potential future expansions) and likely markets for the generated energy.
B. Analysis of On-Site Traffic. Estimated construction jobs and estimated permanent jobs associated with the development.
C. Visual Impacts. Graphically demonstrate the visual impact of the project using photos or renditions of the project with consideration given to setbacks and proposed landscaping.
D. Visual Screening. A commercial SES facility shall erect fencing to secure the site. In addition, the site shall be required to install a greenbelt, buffer strip, and/or a berm consistent with the standards of Section 6.2.13. The Planning Commission may increase the requirements of Section 6.2.13 upon finding that the proposed landscaping will not adequately screen the commercial SES from adjacent properties or the roadway.
E. Environmental Analysis. Identify any impacts on water and air quality and supply for the area.
F. Waste. Identify any solid or hazardous waste generated by the project.
G. Setback Distances. Commercial SES shall comply with the following set back requirements. Set back areas may be landscaped or utilized for agricultural purposes, along with any required landscaping and buffering for the commercial SES, per this ordinance.
1. Dwelling Units. All commercial SES shall be setback a minimum of five hundred (500) feet from any dwelling unit.
2. Residential Zoning Districts. All commercial SES shall be set back a minimum of five hundred (500) feet from any residential zoning district, including the R-1, R-2, R-3, R-4, and R-5 zoning districts.
3. Wetlands and Sensitive Environmental Areas. All commercial SES shall be set back a minimum of twenty-five (25) feet from any wetlands or other sensitive environmental areas.
H. Maximum Area. Commercial SES shall not exceed a total area of one-hundred sixty (160) acres. The commercial SES area shall be calculated based on the total area located within the perimeter fencing for the site.
Commercial SES Diagram
I. Multiple Parcel Sites. If a commercial SES is located on multiple parcels that form a single contiguous site, required property line setbacks may be waived by the Planning Commission upon a finding that there will be no adverse impacts on surrounding properties or the character of the area. The location of the commercial SES shall be distributed as equally as possible between the parcels and comply with the other standards in this Section.
Multiple Parcel Site Diagram
J. Commercial SES Buffer. There shall be a minimum distance of one (1) mile between each commercial SES. This buffer shall also apply to commercial SES located in adjacent local units of government.
K. Lighting. Provide plans showing all lighting within the facility. No light may adversely affect adjacent parcels. All lighting must be shielded from adjoining parcels.
L. Transportation Plan. Provide a proposed access plan during construction and operational phases. Show proposed project service road ingress and egress locations onto adjacent roadways and the layout of the facility service road system.
M. Public Safety. Identify emergency and normal shutdown procedures. Identify potential hazards to adjacent properties, public roadways and to the general public that may be created.
N. Sound Limitations. Identify noise levels at the property lines of the project when completed and operational.
O. Telecommunications Interference. Identify any electromagnetic fields and communications interference that may be generated by the project.
P. Decommissioning. Commercial SES facilities considered under this Section must contain a Decommissioning Plan acceptable to the Planning Commission to ensure that structures and appurtenances are properly decommissioned upon the end of their operational life, inoperability or improvement abandonment.
1. A Decommissioning Plan shall be submitted for review and approval detailing the expected duration of the project, how the improvements will be decommissioned, a Professional Engineer’s estimated cost of decommissioning, the financial resources to be used to accomplish decommissioning, and the surety bond holder with which the financial resources shall be deposited.
2. Any commercial SES that is not operated or found to be inoperable due to disrepair for a continuous period of six (6) months shall be considered abandoned. If it is found that a commercial SES is abandoned, the Planning Commission upon notice by the Owosso Charter Township Zoning Administrator, or their assign, shall provide written notice to the applicant/owner/operator of a hearing before the Planning Commission to hear evidence that the commercial SES should not be decommissioned.
3. If a commercial SES is repaired, a Professional Engineer (hired at the expense of the owner or operator) shall certify the commercial SES’s safety prior to the resumption of operation.
4. Within ninety (90) days of the hearing where the Planning Commission has detemined that a commercial SES is abandoned or inoperable, the owner/operator shall obtain a demolition permit to remove any commercial SES.
i. Failure to obtain a demolition permit within the 90-day period provided in this subsection shall be grounds for the Township to remove the commercial SES at the Owner’s expense.
5. Decommissioning shall include removal of all equipment associated with the commercial SES including all materials above and below ground. The site shall be restored to a condition that reflects the specific character of the site including topography, vegetation, soils, drainage, and any unique environmental features.
i. The restoration shall include: road repair and hazardous waste cleanup, if any, all re-grading, soil stabilization, and re-vegetation necessary to return the subject property to a stable condition consistent with conditions existing prior to establishment of the solar energy system.
ii. The restoration process shall comply with all state, county, or local erosion control, soil stabilization and/or runoff requirements or ordinances and shall be completed within one (1) year.
iii. Extensions may be granted upon request to the Planning Commission prior to that expiration of the one (1) year requirement for completed decommissioning.
6. The decommissioning plan shall also include an agreement between the applicant and Owosso Charter Township that includes, but is not limited to the following conditions:
i. The financial resources for decommissioning shall be in the form of a surety bond with a replenishment obligation and shall be deposited by a bonding agent acceptable to Owosso Charter Township.
ii. The financial resources for decommissioning shall be 125% of the estimated removal and restoration cost. The Planning Commission shall require independent verification of the adequacy of this amount from a Professional Engineer.
iii. The Planning Commission shall annually review the amounts deposited o bonded for removal, site restoration, and administration costs are adequate for these purposes. If the Planning Commission determines that these amounts are not adequate, Owosso Charter Township shall require the owner/operator to make additional deposits to increase the amount of the surety bond to cure such inadequacy.
iv. The Township shall have access to the surety bond funds for the expressed purpose of completing decommissioning, if decommissioning is not completed by the applicant within one (1) year of the end of project life, inoperability of commercial SES or facility abandonment. Surety bond funds may be used for administrative fees and costs associated with decommissioning.
v. The Township is granted the right of entry onto the site, pursuant to reasonable notice, to effect or complete decommissioning.
vi. The Township is granted the right to seek injunctive relief to effect or complete decommissioning, as well as the Township’s right to seek reimbursement from the applicant or applicant’s successor for decommissioning costs in excess of the surety bond amount and to file a lien against any real estate owned by applicant or applicant’s successor, or in which they have any interest, for the amount of the excess, and to take all steps allowed by law to enforce said lien.
vii. Any engineer required to create a cost estimate or conduct any analysis for a commercial SES shall be selected by Owosso Charter Township, with the commercial SES owner or operator responsible for any associated fees.
5. Conflicting Provisions:
All ordinances or part of ordinances in conflict with any of the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
6. Effective Date:
These ordinance amendments shall take effect on June 28, 2023.
A copy of the Ordinance and Amendment may be purchased or inspected at the Owosso Charter Township Hall, 410 S. Delaney Road, Owosso, MI 48867 by calling Owosso Charter Township Clerk at 989-720-5233.
STATE OF MICHIGAN }
}ss.
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE }
I, the undersigned, the duly qualified Township Clerk of the Charter Township of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan, do hereby certify the foregoing Amendments to the Owosso Charter Township Zoning Ordinance as to its Solar Energy Systems Regulations were adopted by Owosso Charter Township at a regular meeting duly called and held on the 12th day of June, A.D., 2023, and that the meeting was held in compliance with the notice provisions and all other requirements of 267 of the Public Acts of 1976 as amended.
Pat Skvarenina
Owosso Charter Township Clerk
Publish: June20, 2023
