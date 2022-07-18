NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-40099-DE
Estate of DEBRA L. AUBLE Date of Birth: October 7, 1953.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Debra L. Auble, died May 30, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Heather L. Nolen, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July14, 2022
HEATHER L. NOLEN
Personal representative
303 W. Scott Street
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Telephone No. (734) 846-3491
Tina S. Gray P.C.
TINA S. GRAY P61042
Attorney at Law
102 W. Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
Telephone No. (517) 655-6380
Publish: July 18, 2022
