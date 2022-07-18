NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 2022-40099-DE

Estate of DEBRA L. AUBLE Date of Birth: October 7, 1953.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Debra L. Auble, died May 30, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Heather L. Nolen, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July14, 2022

HEATHER L. NOLEN

Personal representative

303 W. Scott Street

Grand Ledge, MI 48837

Telephone No. (734) 846-3491

Tina S. Gray P.C.

TINA S. GRAY P61042

Attorney at Law

102 W. Middle Street

Williamston, MI 48895

Telephone No. (517) 655-6380

Publish: July 18, 2022

