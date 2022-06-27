NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR NAME CHANGE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

FILE NO. 22-40070-NC

In the matter of JESSICA ANN FUREIGH

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on July 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: Petition to change of name of Jessica Ann Fureigh to Jess Andrew Fureigh.

Date: June 21, 2022

JESSICA ANN FUREIGH

Petitioner

502 N. Cambridge Dr.

Durand, Michigan 48429

Telephone No. (517) 294-9184

Publish: June 27, 2022

