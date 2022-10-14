Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
October 5, 2022
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Eric Arbanas, Darlene Parks, Tom Emery
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The September 7, 2022 meeting minutes were approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The Public Hearing for Spartan Fence IFT renewal was opened at 7:24 pm. The taxing units were notified. The IFT application was approved for an additional 2 years. There were no public comments. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
The hearing was closed at 7:26 pm.
Public Comment: Tom Emery announced that he will be stepping down as the Townships attorney.
Eric Arbanas from Becks Propane reported that Nathan Beck (owner) is looking to purchase property in our DDA district. They want to make sure the property will qualify for all permits necessary.
Rowe Engineering will be hosting a training session for planning commissions regarding solar farms. The board approved up to $50/person to attend. Fulks moved; Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Unfinished Business:
• The AMAR review was completed. There were a couple corrections that need to be made to be acceptable.
• The Township Hall parking lot is complete.
New Business:
• Action on the snow removal bids received was tabled. The Board needs clarification for the Nov. meeting.
• The Resolution #07-2022 Poverty Exemption Income Guidelines amendment removing the “2.5 foot print” and updating #1 of the asset test was approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• The 2021 Perry Township Audit was completed and was accepted as presented. The Township is in good standing with no problems. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• Approval to pay the upcoming clerks credit card bill immediately when received instead of waiting for the Nov. meeting was approved so an election grant can be submitted by Oct. 31, 2022. Fraser moved; Fulks seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• The resignations from two DDA members (Adam Elsessor and Angie Falzon) was accepted. Parmalee moved; Schmidt seconded. All ayes Carried.
• The approval not to exceed $2000 to install security cameras was approved. Parmalee moved; Fulks seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The repair of the AC enclosure not to exceed $250 was approved. Fulks moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Schmidt moved; Parmalee seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: October 14, 2022
