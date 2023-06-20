NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S TRUST
THOMAS R. LENNOX
RESTATED TRUST AGREEMENT #1
DATED MARCH 12, 2019 TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Thomas R. Lennox, date of birth 1935, who lived at 1864 Arrowhead Lane, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died May 29 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Patrick T. Lennox and Amy L. Quirk, Co-Trustees of the Thomas R. Lennox Restated Trust Agreement #1 dated March 12, 2019, at 322 Morgan Hill Drive, Lake Orion, MI 48360 and 9316 Lake Ridge Drive, Clarkston, MI 48348 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 15, 2023
PATRICK T. LENNOX
Co-Trustee
322 Morgan Hill Drive
Lake Orion, Michigan48360
AMY L. QUIRK
Co-Trustee
9316 Lake Ridge Drive
Clarkston, Michigan 48348
TERRY MCKENNEY PERSON P35469
Attorney at Law
3410 Belle Chase Way, Suite 600
Lansing, Michigan 48911
Telephone No. (517) 351-0280
Publish: June 20, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.