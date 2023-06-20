NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S TRUST

THOMAS R. LENNOX

RESTATED TRUST AGREEMENT #1

DATED MARCH 12, 2019 TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Thomas R. Lennox, date of birth 1935, who lived at 1864 Arrowhead Lane, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died May 29 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Patrick T. Lennox and Amy L. Quirk, Co-Trustees of the Thomas R. Lennox Restated Trust Agreement #1 dated March 12, 2019, at 322 Morgan Hill Drive, Lake Orion, MI 48360 and 9316 Lake Ridge Drive, Clarkston, MI 48348 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 15, 2023

PATRICK T. LENNOX

Co-Trustee

322 Morgan Hill Drive

Lake Orion, Michigan48360

AMY L. QUIRK

Co-Trustee

9316 Lake Ridge Drive

Clarkston, Michigan 48348

TERRY MCKENNEY PERSON P35469

Attorney at Law

3410 Belle Chase Way, Suite 600

Lansing, Michigan 48911

Telephone No. (517) 351-0280

Publish: June 20, 2023

