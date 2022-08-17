NOTICE- MEETING OF BANCROFT ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS (“ZBA”)
The Village of Bancroft’s Zoning Board of Appeals (“ZBA”) will hold a public hearing on:
Date: Thursday, September 1st, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Place: Bancroft Community Hall, 120 Warren St, Bancroft, MI 48414
A public hearing with the opportunity for public comment will be held on the following issues:
1. Troy and Donna Hall’s Appeal of Zoning Administrator’s June 6, 2022 Decision of Welcome Home Veteran’s Proposed Dwelling Unit Plan at 251 Prior Road.
2. Variance Application for Sign at 207 Grand River Ave filed by Anthony Boggetta
Documents related to both of these topics are available on the Village website at “villageofbancroftmi.org”, at the Village Office located at 108 Warren Street in Bancroft, Michigan during limited, regular, posted, business hours, or upon the Community Board located outside the Village Office at 108 Warrant Street. For further information please call (989) 634-5375, or email the Village office at bancroftmichigan(@.gmail.com.
Publish: August 17, 2022
