AMBULANCE SERVICE PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
VILLAGE OF MORRICE
401 N. MAIN STREET
MORRICE, MICHIGAN 48857
(517) 625-4170
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Village of Morrice Board shall meet at
6:00 p.m. on April 11, 2023, at the Village of Morrice Hall located at 401 N. Main Street, Morrice, Michigan 48857 for the purpose of conducting the regular business of the Village and further to conduct a public hearing for the purpose of considering an adjustment to the cost of the Ambulance Special Assessment District. The question of establishing said district was approved by the voters on November 3, 2020, and confirmed at Public Hearings on March 9, 2021, and April 13, 2021. A hearing is required to adjust the amount from $65 (Sixty-Five) to $110 (One Hundred Ten)
per unit to maintain and finance an Ambulance Service.
APPEARANCE AND PROTEST AT THE HEARING IN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED IN ORDER TO APPEAL THE AMOUNT OF THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT THROUGH THE STATE TAX TRIBUNAL.
An owner or party in interest or his or her agent may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or shall be permitted to file his or her protest by letter and his or her personal appearance shall not be required.
The Village of Morrice will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services for the impaired to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon four days notice to the Village Clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring aids or services should contact the Village at the address and telephone number above.
Karen McGuire
Village of Morrice Clerk
Publish: March 24, 2023
