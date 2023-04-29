NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40471-DE

Estate of PATRICIA ANN RAISBECK

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Patricia Ann Raisbeck, died March 13, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Ricky L. Praski, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: April 27, 2023

RICKY L. PRASKI

Personal representative

4072 Oak Flats Road

Harrison, Michigan 48625

LYNN D. BOWNE P25976

Attorney at Law

114 East Main Street, Suite 215

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-2900

Publish: April 29, 2023

