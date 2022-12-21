CITY OF PERRY

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

STATE OF MICHIGAN

ORDINANCE NO. 369

THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:

678.08 ODOR ABATEMENT

(a) No person shall allow any objectionable / disagreeable odors to emanate from any premise / property within the City of Perry. Confirmation of the condition by two (2) City officials (Ordinance Enforcement Officer and Police Department) is required.

This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.

Date Adopted: December 15, 2022

Date Published: December 21, 2022 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor

Devin Miller, City Clerk

CERTIFICATION

STATE OF MICHIGAN )

)ss

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)

I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 15th day of December, 2022, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 21st day of December, 2022.

Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk

Publish: December 21, 2022

