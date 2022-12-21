CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 369
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
678.08 ODOR ABATEMENT
(a) No person shall allow any objectionable / disagreeable odors to emanate from any premise / property within the City of Perry. Confirmation of the condition by two (2) City officials (Ordinance Enforcement Officer and Police Department) is required.
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: December 15, 2022
Date Published: December 21, 2022 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 15th day of December, 2022, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 21st day of December, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: December 21, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.