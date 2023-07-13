ANTRIM TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF AMBULANCE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT HEARING
TO CREATE SPECIAL AMBULANCE ASSESSMENT DISTRICT
WITHIN THE ENTIRE TOWNSHIP; AND LEVY AMBULANCE SPECIAL
ASSESSMENT; AND TO CONSIDER OBJECTIONS TO THE
DISTRIBUTION OF THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT LEVY AND CONFIRM THE ASSESSMENT ROLL
TO: The residents and property owners of Township of Antrim, Shiawassee County, Michigan and other interested persons:
The Township Board has estimated the cost and expenses for providing ambulance motor vehicles, personnel, equipment and housing in order to provide ambulance protection and accordingly the day has been fixed for hearing on the cost estimates and on the question of creating a township wide special assessment district and to levy a special assessment per household and business of $110.00 per year; and to distribute the Special Assessment levy so as to defray the expenses of providing such ambulance service, by special assessment on the property to be especially benefited.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on July 25, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. there will be a public hearing at the Antrim Township Hall located at 12014 S. Bancroft Road, Morrice, Michigan, to consider creating a Township wide Ambulance Special Assessment district which encompasses all of Antrim Township and to levy an Ambulance Special Assessment for four years (starting the fall of 2023) at $110.00 each year, against each residential household and each business within Antrim Township; and to consider objections to the distribution of the Special Assessment levy.
TAKE NOTICE that there will be no other public hearing on this for four years.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that appearance and protest at this hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of special assessment to the State Tax Tribunal if an appeal should be desired. A property owner or part in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or may file his or her appearance by letter delivered to the clerk by mail or in person by 7:00 P.M. on July 25, 2023, and his or her personal appearance shall not be required. The property owner or any person having an interest in the property subject to the proposed special assessment may file a written appeal of the special assessment with the State Tax Tribunal within thirty days after confirmation of the special assessment roll if that special assessment was protested at this hearing. At said hearing the Antrim Township Board will consider written objection to any of the foregoing matters which might be filed with said Board at or prior to the time of said hearing as well as any revisions, corrections, amendments and/or suggestions.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and submit comments on any of the foregoing.
Rita Hooley
Antrim Township Clerk
Publish July 13 and 20, 2023
