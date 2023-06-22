NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

In the matter of the DIANE K. SEBESTA TRUST uad 5/16/2007

Date of Birth: October 16, 1952

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Diane K. Sebesta, who lived at 130 S. Norton Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817, died on April 6, 2023. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Ashley R. Bruno, successor trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 19, 2023

Ashley R. Bruno, Trustee

c/o 312 N. Water Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Rebecca C. McClear PLC

REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674

Attorney at Law

312 N. Water Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 725-8189

Publish: June 22, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.