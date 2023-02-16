NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40398-DE
Estate of VIRGINIA R. WATSON, Deceased. Date of Birth: June 18, 1938
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Virginia R. Watson, died January 21, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia K. Woodard of 101 W. Northrup St., Lansing, Michigan 48911, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: February 9, 2023
CYNTHIA K. WOODARD
Personal representative
101 W. Northrup Street
Lansing, MI 48911
RICHARD G. BURLINGAME P11425
Attorney at Law
831 East Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 277-2235
Publish: February 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.