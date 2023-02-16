NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40398-DE

Estate of VIRGINIA R. WATSON, Deceased. Date of Birth: June 18, 1938

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Virginia R. Watson, died January 21, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia K. Woodard of 101 W. Northrup St., Lansing, Michigan 48911, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: February 9, 2023

CYNTHIA K. WOODARD

Personal representative

101 W. Northrup Street

Lansing, MI 48911

RICHARD G. BURLINGAME P11425

Attorney at Law

831 East Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 277-2235

Publish: February 16, 2023

