Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.