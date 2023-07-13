ORDER FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION/POSTING
AND NOTICE OF ACTION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY PROBATE
CASE NO. 23-7994-CH
David Banker and David R. Banker,
Trustee of the David R. Banker Living Trust Date February 1, 2005.
1100 W. Lansing Road
Morrice, Mi 48857
Plaintiff
v
Ray E. Crouse and/or unknown heirs, devisees or assigns. Defendants
/
Zaleski Law Firm
CURTIS L. ZALESKI (P53534)
Attorney for Plaintiff
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
(989) 723-8166
/
IT IS ORDERED
You are being sued in this court by the plaintiff to Quiet title located in the township of Perry, County of Shiawassee County, Michigan. You must file your answer or take other action permitted by law in this court at the court address above on or before July 30, 2023. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.
Parcel No.: T05N, R02E Sec. 11 Pt. of NE 1/4 of NE 1/4: Com at SW cor of NE 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Sec. N 100 ft, E to pt 400 ft W of E In of NE 1/4, S 100 ft to S In, W to beg.
EXPARTE ORDER FOR
ALTERNATIVE SERVICE
At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, MI On the 30th day of June, A.D. 2023
PRESENT: HONORABLE MATTHEW J. STEWART, CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE
It appearing to the Court from the Motion, that it is unlikely that the heirs, devisees, or assigns will be determined,
NOW THEREFOR, IT IS ORDERED the heirs, devisees or assigns of the deceased of Ray E. Crouse be served with process in this action by publishing in the Argus Press, Shiawassee County, Michigan once a week for three consecutive weeks.
Proof of Service by any of the above method shall be filed with the court.
Dated: June 30, 2023
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Circuit Court Judge
Publish: July 6, 13 and 20, 2023
