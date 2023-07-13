Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.