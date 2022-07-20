NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40110-DE
Estate of WILLIAM F. ZEMLA, JR. Date of Birth: December 5, 1940.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, William F. Zemla, Jr., died May 11, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to John Bates, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 15, 2022
JOHN BATES
Personal representative
19385 N. Brady Road
Oakley, Michigan 48649
Telephone No. (989) 661-2664
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: July 20, 2022
