Owosso Charter Township
County of Shiawassee
Public Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for August 2, 2022 Primary Election has been scheduled for Monday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Owosso Charter Township, 410 S. Delaney Road, Owosso, MI
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law.
Patricia Skvarenina
Owosso Charter Township Clerk
Publish: July 14, 2022
