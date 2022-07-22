ORDER FOR SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION/POSTING AND
NOTICE OF ACTION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY PROBATE
208 N. Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
Court Telephone no. (989) 743-2262
CASE NO. 22-6966-CH
ROGER MATTHIES
300 W. First Street
Elsie, Michigan 48866
Plaintiff
v
JAMES D. HALL (a.k.a. James L. Hall)
and/or all unknown heirs, devisees, or assigns of the deceased James D. Hall
Defendant
/
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney At Law
535 East Main Street
Owosso, MI 48867
(989) 723-8166
/
TO: JAMES D. HALL (a.k.a. James L. Hall) all known or unknown heirs, devisees, or assigns of the deceased James D. Hall.
IT IS ORDERED:
1. You are being sued in this court by the plaintiff to quiet title to property located at 623 N. Adams St., City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan. YOU MUST FILE YOUR ANSWER OR TAKE OTHER ACTION PERMITTED BY LAW IN THIS COURT at the court address above ON OR BEFORE SEPTEMBER 1, 2022. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.
2. A copy of this order shall be published once each week in The Argus-Press for three consecutive weeks, and proof of publication shall be filed in this court.
Date: July 16, 2022
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Judge
Publish: July 22 and 29, 2022 and August 5, 2022
