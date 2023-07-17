NOTICE TO CREDITORS
BEATRICE L. CORWIN TRUST
In the matter of the Beatrice L. Corwin Trust uad 10/28/1998, amended 10/21/2013
Date of Birth: June 18, 1927
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Beatrice L Corwin, who lived at 8103 Miller Road, Durand, Michigan 48429, died on June 16, 1923. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Patti Jonette Perry, successor trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: July 13, 2023 Patti Jonette Perry, Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear, PLC P25674
Attorney for Trustee
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
989-725-8189
Publish: July 17, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.