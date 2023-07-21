CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, July 17, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban presented the Mayor and other members of Council with copies of The Argus-Press that they have appeared in as well as acid-free plastic bags for storing them. He also commented about the possible closure of VA hospitals.
Patrice Martin, Owosso Pride board member, commented about what a great event Pride Weekend was this year and she read aloud several comments from participants supporting the event, what it stands for, and what it means to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Tom Manke noted that work was beginning on the restoration of the Quaker Oats sign downtown. He also announced the 8th annual organic cruise will be taking place this Friday and Saturday downtown.
Cheryl Stevenson, Owosso Pride board member, read aloud several comments from Pride participants expressing their support for the event and the LGBTQIA+ community. She said it made her proud as a parent that kids in Owosso will know they are welcomed and loved and do not have to hide who they are.
Jeff Turner said he was recently almost hit by a Corunna police officer that ignored a stop sign while traveling through an intersection at an elevated speed without lights and sirens. He asked why a Corunna officer was responding to a police call in Owosso and why she didn’t have her lights and sirens on.
Tyler Corbin, Owosso Pride board member, read aloud more positive comments about the recent Owosso Pride Weekend, highlighting a comment from a participant thanking the man giving out “Dad Hugs” that hugged him on what happened to be the anniversary of his father’s death.
Don Fields, Calvary Baptist Church elder, said he appreciates the attention that Council gives to those making comments during the meeting. He went on to ask if the fortune telling ordinance really should be repealed, saying that it protects people from others that might want to defraud them. He asked the Council if they would welcome a taro card reading at the beginning of their meetings instead of a prayer.
Gino Phillips read aloud several passages from the Bible condemning fortune tellers. He requested that the Council take no action to repeal the City’s fortune telling ordinance. He concluded by posing the question “Whose laws will you follow? God’s or man’s?
Barbara Nees, co-owner of Barrister Brewing, told the Council and City Manager that she thinks the City has some pretty awesome people working for it. She said of all of the organizations she’s dealt with in getting Barrister Brewing off the ground the City’s personnel were the most helpful. She said that her general contractor even made a comment about how everyone at the City was so nice.
Gary Beal said he moved here from Texas seven years ago, and a lady from Flint told him that Owosso was a hateful place with a long past. He was happy to report that he has not found Owosso to be that way, but he cautioned the Council not to become complacent and always be mindful of the direction the City is headed.
Councilmember Law announced that he has tickets for the Firefighter Memorial BBQ that will be held July 29th at the Conservation Club. There will be live bands, a 50/50 drawing, and a silent auction to raise money for the Firefighter’s Memorial Fund (currently a little over $47,000).
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
First Reading & Set Public Hearing – Fortune Telling Ordinance Repeal. Conducted first reading and set a public hearing for Monday, August 7, 2023 to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed repeal of Chapter 19, Offenses, Section 19-4, Fortune telling, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Owosso, to comply with Michigan State Law.
Traffic Control Order Request – Oat Fest. Approved the request from Lizzie Fredrick, Owosso Main Street DDA Executive Director, for the closure of Main Street Plaza on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. for the Oat Fest event, and further approved Traffic Control Order No. 1502 formalizing the request.
Traffic Control Order – Vintage Motorcycle Days. Approved the request from Lizzie Fredrick, Owosso Main Street DDA Executive Director, for the closure of Main Street Plaza, S. Washington St. from Main St. to Water St., and Comstock St. from Water St. to Park St. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for the Vintage Motorcycle Days event, and further approved Traffic Control Order No. 1503 formalizing the request.
Contract Amendment No. 1 – Professional Services Agreement - Auditing Services Contract. Approved Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement - Auditing Services Contract with Berthiaume & Co. CPAS increasing the first year of the contract in an amount not to exceed $2,500.00 for the correction of the City’s fixed assets depreciation schedules and authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory completion of the task.
Bid Award – 2023 NEP Grant Construction Project – HDF-2023-37-NEP. Accepted the low bid of Keyes Quality Construction LLC for the 2023 NEP Grant Construction Project (HDF-2023-37-NEP) in the amount of $70,000.00 and authorized payment to the contractor in accordance with NEP Grant guidelines.
Purchase Authorization – Two Police Vehicles. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a joint purchase from Lunghamer Ford of Owosso, LLC for the purchase of two 2024 Ford Interceptor Police Utility vehicles in the amount of $97,452.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B7700180 / Macomb County Contract # 21-18, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicles, $39,500.00 of which shall be reimbursed with USDA Rural Development grant funding.
Professional Services Agreement – 2024 Bridge Maintenance Projects Engineering Services. Waived competitive bidding requirements, approved a Professional Services Agreement with Spicer Group, Inc. for full design engineering and construction administration services the 2024 Bridge Maintenance Projects in the amount of $58,477.00, and authorized payment to the engineer as terms of the contract are fulfilled.
Warrant No. 630 – Correction. Authorized correction to Warrant No. 630 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
None.
COMMUNICATIONS
Toni Marr, Downtown Development Authority. Letter of resignation.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2023 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2023 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2023 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. June 2023 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. June 2023 Police Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. June 2023 Fire Report.
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Minutes of June 14, 2023.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of June 28, 2023.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of July 10, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban said he forgot to mention that he purchased matching Curwood Days mugs for Mayor Teich and his wife. He also told a tale about how God, on the eighth day, created the motorcycle.
Tom Manke noted that the Summer Praise events are going on now and there are some great gospel artists that will be coming to town. He also asked if the City was planning to tear down the amphitheater and move it once the new owners of the old Middle School take control of the parking lot and remove all the ADA accessible parking for the theater.
Rebecca Runyan said she is grateful for this Council and thanked them for hearing her and making her feel welcome.
Joe Moore thanked Councilmembers for the love they have for the City and its citizens.
Councilmember Fear noted that she and Councilmember Olson had recently toured parts of the city with a differently abled person who pointed out a myriad of areas that are not ADA accessible. City Manager Henne acknowledged the problem and noted that MDOT will be fixing the intersections along the state trunklines to be more accessible.
Ms. Fear went on to say that she is super excited about the refurbishment of the Quaker Oats mural downtown and announced the first ever Oat Fest July 28th from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. There will be kids’ games, a facial hair contest, food trucks, and numerous vendors. Entry to the event is free and it promises to be Oatrageous! Mayor Teich thanked Councilmembers Fear and Olson, as well as DDA Director Lizzie Fredrick for working to put this event together in such a short period of time. He also noted that the DDA is looking for anyone interested in volunteering for the event.
Councilmember Law said he thought the City had an agreement in place to allow for the continued use of the old Middle School parking lot by those attending events at the amphitheater. City Manager Henne indicated he would look into the matter.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, August 07, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Development Authority – Resident – term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:21 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
