CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: Councilmember Janae L. Fear.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Tribute to Mayor Christopher Eveleth. State Representative Ben Frederick and Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr. presented tributes to immediate past Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth thanking him for his years of service to the City.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Shelly Ochodnicky, owner of Downtown Hound, said there is a private group in town, of which two Councilwomen are members, that is actively boycotting her business because of her political beliefs. She pointed to an August 2022 Facebook post from a member of the group as evidence. She said her business is open to everyone and she will not sit back and watch it be destroyed.
Mark Drayton, U.S. Army and Marine veteran and member of several veteran’s related organizations, said he feels that everyone should stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. He said Councilmember Olson is trying to change the community and he has started the recall process against her. He said he will be present at every City Council meeting and will be her “worst enemy”.
Pastor Gary Beal, pastor of the Church of Jubilee and president of the Owosso Ministerial Association, read aloud the letter the Association sent to City Council firmly denouncing the recent threat of violence against a Councilmember. He said the Association is concerned for the safety of everyone in the community and they pray for the City and its residents each day. He ended his comments by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Cayden Whiteherse said he has spent significant time with Shelly Ochodnicky, she is a wonderful person, and Owosso is her life. He said the boycott is hurting Ms. Ochodnicky’s business, her family, and her reputation. He suggested discussion between the parties to help resolve the situation.
Eddie Urban gave Councilmember Olson his own personal citation of merit recognizing her service on the City Council. He encouraged everyone to just love one another.
Devin Ackels thanked Councilmember Olson for standing up for “the other” in society. He said people need to step back and examine their own behaviors, as not accepting other speaks volumes about one’s own faith.
Rob VanGorder, owner of Grease Rag Customs, said he moved here with his family to get away from a bad environment. He asked why the person armed with a gun that tried to break into the The Avenue Bar and Grill is still walking around the community.
Stacey Jameson asked for civility as people express their opinions in public. She it was scary for someone to openly threaten a councilmember at a meeting and asked that Councilmembers make a statement asking for civility and acceptance of others.
Councilmember Law said there used to be a time when people could agree to disagree and the whole situation with the boycott of a local business is disappointing and damaging to the families supported by that business. He said Downtown Hound is a good business and the actions of the Fair Mavens are alienating the very people they want to persuade.
Mayor Teich thanked all those that volunteer their time to serve of the City’s various boards and commissions. He said he was very appreciative of the over 70 people serving on those boards and helping make Owosso the community that it is. He encouraged anyone interested in serving on a board or commission to contact him.
Responding to Mr. VanGorder’s question, Public Safety Director Lenkart indicated that the Michigan State Police are conducting the investigation.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Bid Award - Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). Approved bid award and authorized contract with Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. for the purchase of 16 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units and related equipment for use in the Fire Department in the amount of $150,300.00, utilizing previously approved American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA), and further authorized payment to the contractor upon satisfactory delivery of the equipment.
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
* Indicates reappointment
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Permit Request. Approved the request of Owosso Main Street/DDA for permission to hold a public fireworks display operated by Wolverine Fireworks Display, Inc. during the City’s annual New Year’s Eve event, contingent upon the addition of language regarding workmen’s comp and the designation of primary coverage is added to Wolverine’s insurance policy.
Amendment to Personnel Policy Manual. Approved the proposed changes to the Personnel Policy Manual regarding workplace safety.
COMMUNICATIONS
Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy. Michigan Public Policy Survey, December 2022.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. November 2022 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. November 2022 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. November 2022 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. November 2022 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. November 2022 Fire Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. November 2022 Police Report.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of December 7, 2022.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of December 7, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Katlyn Gregory said she heard lots of people say that not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance is disrespectful. She pointed out that 7% of Americans are veterans, yet 13% of homeless people in the U.S. are veterans. She said we could do better.
Mark Drayton asked that anyone that is aware of a homeless veteran to refer them to the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs office in Corunna. He then continued his statements objecting to Councilmember Olson’s actions during the Pledge of Allegiance and will be “FOIAing” information on all Councilmembers. Lastly, he said he is offering to teach a concealed pistol class for free to anyone that is feeling unsafe, saying everyone deserves to feel safe.
Kara Holmes, employee at Downtown Hound, said that politics is simply not part of the day to day operations of the business and all customers are welcome. She said it was hurtful to have someone judge a small business based on the political views of the owner.
Devin Ackels said that if your patriotism depends solely on an oath you need to question your patriotism. He went on to ask if only 1/3 of the city identifies as Christian why does the Council insist on holding prayer?
Jayla Sweeney said the boycott was affecting her family and the families of all of the other employees of Downtown Hound.
Eddie Urban did his best to break the tension in the room by announcing he prefers to be free of the restrictions of clothing.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika encouraged everyone to attend the New Years’ Eve Ball Drop event, saying volunteers have been working hard to make it happen.
Mayor Teich announced that City offices will be closed December 23rd and 26th in observance of Christmas and December 30th and January 2nd in observance of New Years Day, and noted the next Council meeting will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Owosso Historical Commission – 2 terms expire December 31, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
SATA Board of Directors – term expires October 1, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:33 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
