Burns Township Regular Board
Meeting Minutes, April 3, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30 pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: None.
Tim DeLau from SSESA, presented information regarding SSESA increasing the Ambulance Assessment for $65 per household to $110 per household.
Motion to approve purchasing a new server for a cost not to exceed $2,000. Roll Call: Ayes 5, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve reimbursing Glass & Riley for students purchased from the FFA Work Auction, to work at the Dumpster Day and cleaning up Union Plains Cemetery. Roll Call: Ayes 3, Nays 0, Abstained 2. Motion carried.
Building – Perrin’s are continuing to gather costs.
Spring Clean-up (Dumpster Day) May 13th, 8am – Noon
Broadband – TVC applied for the Robin Grant.
Extended public comment: None.
Adams noted Shiawassee County is changing the software they use for dog licenses. Therefore, Burns Township may not be able to sell dog licenses in the future.
Motion to approve three people to attend MTA’s Cemetery Management & Administration class. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to change the July board meeting from July 3, 2023 to Monday, July 10, 2023. Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Next regular board meeting will be May 1, 2023 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:52 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk Publish: April 7, 2023
