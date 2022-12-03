NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40283-DE

Estate of CHRISTINE LEE CORNELIUS, Deceased Date of Birth: July 15, 1953.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Christine Lee Cornelius, Deceased, died September 8, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Shane Cornelius, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: November 30, 2022

SHANE CORNELIUS

Personal representative

145 Hills Circle

LeRoy, MI 49655

Telephone No. (231) 942-9115

McCurdy, Wotila & Porteous, PC

ALEX MALLORY P83150

Attorney at Law

120 W. Harris Street

Cadillac, MI 49601

Telephone No. (231) 775-1391

Publish: December 3, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.