NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40283-DE
Estate of CHRISTINE LEE CORNELIUS, Deceased Date of Birth: July 15, 1953.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Christine Lee Cornelius, Deceased, died September 8, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Shane Cornelius, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: November 30, 2022
SHANE CORNELIUS
Personal representative
145 Hills Circle
LeRoy, MI 49655
Telephone No. (231) 942-9115
McCurdy, Wotila & Porteous, PC
ALEX MALLORY P83150
Attorney at Law
120 W. Harris Street
Cadillac, MI 49601
Telephone No. (231) 775-1391
Publish: December 3, 2022
