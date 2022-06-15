NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40044-DE

Estate of LUELLA SCHEFFLER HILDEN

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Luella Scheffler Hilden , died February 22, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to David Hilden, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 11, 2022

DAVID HILDEN

Personal representative

526 Adams Street

Owosso, MI 48867

Telephone No. (989) 627-7590

LYNN D. BOWNE P25976

Attorney at Law

114 East Main Street, Suite 215

Owosso, MI 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-2900

Publish: June 15, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.