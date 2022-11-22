Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on November 30, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Judith A. O`Grady, a single woman Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), solely as nominee for lender and lender`s successors and assigns Date of mortgage: March 7, 2016 Recorded on March 15, 2016, Liber 1220, on Page 0015, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Onslow Bay Financial LLC Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: Ninety-Three Thousand Six Hundred Twelve and 13/100 Dollars ($93,612.13) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Shiawassee County, and described as: Parcel 1 A part of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 26, Town 7 North, Range 3 East, Caledonia Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at the point where the centerline of the angling highway known as Lytle Road intersects the East line of the West 50 acres of the West 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 26; thence South along the East line of said 50 acres 300 feet; thence Westerly parallel with the centerline of said angling highway 150 feet; thence North parallel with the East line of said 50 acres 300 feet to the centerline of said highway and thence Easterly along said highway 150 feet to the point of beginning. Parcel 2 Part of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 26, Town 7 North, Range 3 East, Caledonia Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at a point which is South 1.80 feet and East 380.60 feet along the centerline of Lytle Road and South 01 degrees 13 minutes 20 seconds East 300.55 feet and East 300.00 feet from the West 1/4 corner of said Section 26; thence East 150.00 feet to the East line of the West 50 acres of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 26, as occupied; thence along said East line South 01 degrees 13 minutes 20 seconds East 755.54 feet to a traverse line along the McBride Drain; thence along said traverse line North 66 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 165.77 feet; thence North 01 degrees 13 minutes 20 seconds West 688.10 feet to the point of beginning, including all that land lying between said traverse line and the centerline of the McBride Drain and the Easterly and Westerly lines extended Southerly Commonly known as 4734 Lytle Rd, Corunna, MI 48817 The redemption period will be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Onslow Bay Financial, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman & Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400
1480369
(11-01)(11-22)
Publish: November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.