CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 382
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 2.17 (P) Pets, is amended as follows:
Section 2.17 (P) Pets
Domesticated animals, kept for pleasure and not for utility. A list of pets, include the following: dogs, cats, potbellied pigs and rabbits. Pets do not include standard chickens of any kind or breed, poultry, goats, horses, miniature horses, or other animals commonly raised in animal husbandry.
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: July 20, 2023
Date Published: July 28, 2023 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Shirley Smith, City Deputy Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 6th day of July, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 20th day of July, 2023.
Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk
Publish July 28, 2023
